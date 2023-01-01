Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.05.

Several research analysts have commented on ERF shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Enerplus Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$23.90 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$12.96 and a 12-month high of C$25.72. The company has a market cap of C$5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.62.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$940.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.6699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

