EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Short Interest Update

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.
In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at $55,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $731,460. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE ESMT traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $17.60. 238,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,718. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $24.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 220.03 and a beta of 0.53.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EngageSmart had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
