Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:ENZ opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 26.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.28 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Enzo Biochem

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

In other news, CEO Hamid Erfanian bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 374,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,962. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

