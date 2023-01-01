EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.2% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 97,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $129.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.29 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

