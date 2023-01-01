Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Hits $75.12 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $75.12 million and $974,680.25 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00007062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,572.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.33 or 0.00424373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021202 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00887820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00094723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.62 or 0.00583032 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00248652 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,184,595 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

