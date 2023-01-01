Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Update

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the November 30th total of 103,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Escalade in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Escalade by 9.4% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 26.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the second quarter worth about $396,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the second quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 146.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCA stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 23,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,368. Escalade has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

