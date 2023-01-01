Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 1,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601. The company has a market cap of $38.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $15.79.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESP. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

