Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 1,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601. The company has a market cap of $38.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $15.79.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
