Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $15.75 or 0.00094766 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and $56.06 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,620.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000422 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00425162 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021194 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.58 or 0.00893924 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.91 or 0.00583086 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006010 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00248603 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00223555 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,746,509 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
