Ethereum Classic Price Down 0.9% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $15.76 or 0.00094845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.19 billion and $56.88 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,616.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000424 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00427923 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021133 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.77 or 0.00895306 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00585362 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006021 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00249557 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00223826 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,743,783 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
