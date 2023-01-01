EthereumFair (ETF) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $43.54 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00002134 BTC on exchanges. EthereumFair has a market cap of $43.54 million and approximately $999,196.39 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 28% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00462017 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.35 or 0.02981726 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.55 or 0.29564631 BTC.

About EthereumFair

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.37921752 USD and is down -5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $970,082.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

