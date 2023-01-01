Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.36.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

