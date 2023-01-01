Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Down 15.4% in December

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 6,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $61,289.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,297,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,315,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Evolus by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Evolus by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EOLS remained flat at $7.51 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 805,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. Evolus has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $422.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Evolus had a negative net margin of 56.88% and a negative return on equity of 141.07%. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

