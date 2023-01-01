Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EXCOF remained flat at $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. Exco Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.