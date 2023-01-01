Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the November 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EXCOF remained flat at $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. Exco Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Featured Stories

