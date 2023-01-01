Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPE. Truist Financial cut their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.71.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.33.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

