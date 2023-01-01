Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in December

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FRFHF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS FRFHF traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $594.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $554.39 and a 200-day moving average of $519.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.03 and a beta of 0.87. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $363.48 and a 52-week high of $605.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

