FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $215.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.84.

NYSE FDX opened at $173.20 on Wednesday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

