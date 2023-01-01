Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Update

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,800 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 572,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.7 days.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

FQVTF remained flat at $12.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $37.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FQVTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.86) to GBX 935 ($11.28) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,100 ($13.28) to GBX 1,200 ($14.48) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 700 ($8.45) to GBX 800 ($9.65) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,485.00.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

