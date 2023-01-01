Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Down 42.8% in December

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,200 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the November 30th total of 1,233,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.9 days.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Fibra Terrafina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Shares of Fibra Terrafina stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. Fibra Terrafina has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.
Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.
