Fidato Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fidato Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 26.2% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fidato Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 575,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.81 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

