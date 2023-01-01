First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $13.30 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 541.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 308,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 260,437 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 254,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $32.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37.

