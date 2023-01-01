First Ascent Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,264 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $158.80 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $183.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

