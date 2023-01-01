First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Update

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCF. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. 293,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,169. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

