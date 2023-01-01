First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Short Interest Up 46.1% in December

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the November 30th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust BICK Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 94,309.1% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 402.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of BICK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.95. 3,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,180. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.56. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $32.05.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust BICK Index Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from First Trust BICK Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

