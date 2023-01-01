First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the November 30th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 56.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.07. 43,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,289. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.41. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $92.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

