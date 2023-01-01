First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.43. 11,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,591. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $28.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.