First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTXH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.43. 11,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,591. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $28.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
