First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,564,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,158,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $21,132,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $7,813,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $7,049,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $5,619,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after buying an additional 307,925 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $800.98 million, a P/E ratio of 270.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

