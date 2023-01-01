FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the November 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 30.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 26.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Danske upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Down 1.6 %

FLNG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. FLEX LNG has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 59.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

