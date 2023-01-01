Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Short Interest Update

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,100 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the November 30th total of 264,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Flux Power Price Performance

Shares of Flux Power stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.97. 84,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,330. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flux Power Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,773,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 271,221 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.