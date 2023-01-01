Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Update

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,300 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 260,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Forestar Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. 117,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $766.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.72. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.50 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Research analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Forestar Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,312,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 108,805 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Forestar Group by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 849,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 379,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Forestar Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 658,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 49,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

