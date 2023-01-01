Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Update

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 78,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Forrester Research from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Forrester Research

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $116,620.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $116,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,757.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,476 shares of company stock worth $230,115. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

Forrester Research Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.76. 81,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,742. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $681.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.15. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $127.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Stories

