Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the November 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Fortescue Metals Group Price Performance

FSUGY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.