Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 188,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Frontera Energy Price Performance

Shares of FECCF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 21,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,038. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

