FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $97.38 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95. The company has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

