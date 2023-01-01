FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,210 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.9% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.