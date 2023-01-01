FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 228 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.38.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

