FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,143 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 64.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $36,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

