FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

