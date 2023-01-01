FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $419,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,912,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VOO opened at $351.34 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.27.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

