FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 291,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGF opened at $45.84 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

