Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULTP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. 13,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,866. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $26.36.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

