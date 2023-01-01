FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.28. The consensus estimate for Fortune Brands Innovations’ current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Innovations’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.9 %

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $108.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides water, outdoor, and security products, including water management, connected products, outdoor living, material conversion, sustainability, safety, and wellness. The company's portfolio of brands comprising Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, and SentrySafe.

