Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.0168 on Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Gala has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $117.09 million and approximately $22.78 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gala

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

