Gas (GAS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $117.27 Million

Gas (GAS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Gas has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00011977 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $117.27 million and $3.25 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002617 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00461377 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.42 or 0.02992742 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.51 or 0.29524427 BTC.
About Gas
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.