Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Tops $2.51 on Major Exchanges

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00015139 BTC on popular exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.00 million and $534,919.35 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.50982957 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $464,520.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gateway Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

