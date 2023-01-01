GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 167.0 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GDIFF opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $45.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

