Genesis Vision Achieves Market Capitalization of $510,618.43 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $510,618.43 and $3,218.69 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

