Genesis Vision (GVT) 1-Day Volume Tops $3,218.69

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000694 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $510,670.84 and $3,218.69 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

