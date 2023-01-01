Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,171,300 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 2,571,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Gentera Stock Performance

CMPRF stock remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Gentera has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

