Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,171,300 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 2,571,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Gentera Stock Performance
CMPRF stock remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Gentera has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.
Gentera Company Profile
