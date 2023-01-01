GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,535.52

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One GG TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000486 BTC on exchanges. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $102.64 million and $49,535.52 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00462527 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.34 or 0.03004300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.42 or 0.29596983 BTC.

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN’s launch date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.07973018 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $121,829.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using US dollars.

