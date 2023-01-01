Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,760,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 17,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.85. 3,830,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,306,707. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

